76 combat engagements recorded along frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

As of 4 p.m., there have been 76 combat engagements along the entire frontline since the beginning of the day.

Hostilities in the north

The enemy continues shelling areas near the Russian border. Artillery strikes targeted the settlements of Bila Bereza, Yastrubshchyna, and Kucherivka in Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out eight airstrikes today, using 21 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 79 shelling attacks, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops repelled one attack near the settlement of Kamianka in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance toward the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Pishchane and in the direction of Shyikivka. One battle is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor launched seven attacks today near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Derylove, and Novoselivka, as well as toward Korovyi Yar and Drobysheve. Five engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders attempted to advance ten times today near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 23 attacks on Ukrainian defenders’ positions near the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and Filiia. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Uspenivka, Novohryhorivka, Rybne, Pavlivka, and Vyshneve. Thirteen out of sixteen enemy assaults were repelled, while three clashes are still underway.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Novomykolaivka and Luhivske. Russian aircraft struck the areas of Rivnopillia and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried seven times to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepove, and toward Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. Two engagements are still ongoing. Orikhiv was hit by an enemy airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to advance and suffered losses.

