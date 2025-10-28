Russia has shot down 17 of its own airplanes and helicopters with "friendly fire" since beginning of war, - Russian media. INFOGRAPHICS

The day before, Russian propaganda channels reported the loss of a Ka-52 attack helicopter along with its crew. The "friendly fire" incident occurred during the repulsion of an attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory.

This is reported by the Russian publication The Insider, according to Censor.NET.

The Russians shot down their own Ka-52

According to several Z-channels, this was most likely due to "friendly fire." The helicopter crew was killed. One Russian source clarified that the Ka-52 was mistaken for a drone, and a Russian fighter jet opened fire on it.

Total losses of Russian aviation from "friendly fire"

According to The Insider's calculations, this is at least the 17th known loss of Russian aircraft due to "friendly fire" since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Of these, Russia lost: