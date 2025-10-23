Ships of Russian Black Sea Fleet have not been going out to sea for long time, - Navy

Russian ships have been staying at the base for a long time, while Russian aircraft continue to conduct reconnaissance and strikes around the clock.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on television.

"As for the ships, we haven't seen them for a long time. We mentioned earlier that there was a submarine or something there, but now there isn't. And we shouldn't forget that the season also matters, as the weather is changing now. But that's not the main reason why they're not going out to sea, that's for sure," Pletenchuk said.

However, enemy aircraft continue to operate, conducting reconnaissance, patrolling and striking around the clock.

"They use aircraft to perform a variety of tasks, from reconnaissance to strikes. This is a process that takes place 24/7," Pletenchuk added.

Russia is destroying the Black Sea

Russia continues to destroy the Black Sea, ignoring the consequences of a large-scale environmental disaster. Fuel oil spills from tankers that crashed in the Kerch Strait at the end of last year are again being recorded on the beaches of Anapa.

On 15 December 2024, two Russian oil tankers, "Volgoneft-212" and "Volgoneft-239", began to sink near the coast in the Kerch Strait. The accident was caused by a severe storm. One of the tankers was almost cut in half by the waves.

On 21 December, a state of emergency was declared in Kerch due to fuel oil from Russian tankers that had crashed in the Kerch Strait.

The Ministry of Environment of Ukraine noted that by 27-29 December, the fuel oil could reach the Sea of Azov. Nature conservation areas, including the Opuksky Nature Reserve and the "Cape Takil" Landscape Park, were under threat.

On 27 December, it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared a state of emergency of federal significance due to the oil spill in the Black Sea after the accident involving two tankers.

