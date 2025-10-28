China has transferred weapons production machines to Russia and is helping to circumvent sanctions, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he wants China to stop supplying weapons to Russia and to put pressure on Moscow to end the war against Ukraine.
The head of state said this during a meeting in Kyiv with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Vil, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
China supplies weapons to Russia
"My signals are very simple. We had telephone conversations with Xi Jinping. He assured me that he would not sell weapons to the Russians. However, we see that China has been supplying machine tools for weapons to the Russian Federation. We see that (the PRC) is helping to circumvent sanctions. We see that there are Chinese mercenaries who fought against the Ukrainian military," Zelenskyy said.
He added that he would like China to pressure Russia to end the war and not provide any assistance for its continuation.
China's assistance to Russia
- In April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian special services had obtained evidence of cooperation between China and Russia in the supply of weapons. According to him, by Chinese weapons in Russia, he means gunpowder and artillery. In addition, China allegedly helps to manufacture weapons in Russia itself.
- However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian responded that China had not provided weapons to either side in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password