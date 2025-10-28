Moldova does not accredit Russian ambassador due to undiplomatic behavior

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popșoi stated that the delay in accrediting the new Russian ambassador is due to his behavior, which does not comply with diplomatic norms. This was reported by Point.md, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the diplomat has already arrived in the country but has not yet presented his credentials to the president, so he does not officially have any powers.

Popshoy noted that the Russian representative is acting as if he has already been accredited, although this contradicts international practice.

The Moldovan foreign minister also recalled that relations between Moldova and Russia had become strained due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. He stressed that Moldova sought to have good relations with all countries, but could not ignore events taking place nearby.

"We hope that peace will soon return to our region and that the Russian Federation will resume fulfilling its international obligations, including the UN Charter, in accordance with international law. Until then, we need to adapt to the current realities," Popsoy said.

Diplomatic scandal between Moldova and Russia: what preceded it?

Back in early February, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that the procedure for appointing the Russian ambassador had been delayed due to "a large number of false and unfriendly statements by the Kremlin against her country."

According to her, Russia will try to find new methods of influence to destabilize the situation in various European countries.

According to the Moldovan leader, democracy is currently under threat not only in Moldova but throughout Europe, with the most visible front being the brutal aggression against Ukraine.

