Occupiers launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force

On the evening of October 28, Russia launched attack drones against Ukrainian territory.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of attack UAVs

At 6:23 p.m., drones were reported over Kharkiv region, heading toward northern Dnipropetrovsk region, in the direction of Yuriivka.

At 6:25 p.m., drones spotted in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, moving westward.

At 6:48 p.m., UAVs were detected over northern Dnipropetrovsk region near Yuriyivka and Zarichne, heading west.

At 6:51 p.m., drones observed over northern Kharkiv region near the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, heading south.

At 7:05 p.m., UAVs spotted over eastern Kharkiv region near Staryi Saltiv and Chuhuiv, moving toward Kharkiv city.

Stay safe and take shelter!

Earlier reports said Russian forces carried out another strike on Kherson. Enemy shells hit the city’s Tsentralnyi District, damaging residential buildings, some houses were completely destroyed, while others had windows blown out and roofs damaged.

