Trump on resolving war between Ukraine and Russia: "I thought that was going to be an easy one"
US President Donald Trump said that the war between Ukraine and Russia will be resolved, calling it the only conflict that remains unresolved, despite his expectations for an "easy one".
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by the American president.
We got eight conflicts closed up. The only one I didn't do is Russia-Ukraine," Trump said.
Expectations regarding the end of the war in Ukraine
The US president noted that he had expected the war to end sooner due to his personal relationship with the Russian leader.
"I thought that was going to be an easy one - beacause my relationship with President Putin. He turned out to be a little different. But I think it'll get done," Trump said.
The American president did not specify how exactly he plans to achieve a settlement of the conflict.
