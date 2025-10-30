Defence Ministry allocates extra ₴1.9 billion for drones via DOT-Chain — 50 more brigades connected

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has allocated an additional ₴1.9 billion for the military to order drones and other equipment via the DOT-Chain Defence platform. Another 50 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have gained access to the marketplace. This will increase the total number of units using the system to 180.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence press service.

How many drones have been supplied through DOT-Chain Defence

In the first three months of operation, nearly 100,000 drones worth ₴3.74 billion have been delivered to the military through DOT-Chain Defence. The average delivery time for in-stock drones is 10 days.

Read more: Government simplifies procurement rules for unmanned systems, EW equipment, and their components – Shmyhal

How the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace works

The DOT-Chain Defence marketplace was developed by the State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) to supply the military with weapons and equipment. The system connects brigades, manufacturers, and the Defence Procurement Agency in a single secure digital environment. The Government decided to expand the DOT-Chain Defence platform to include the National Guard of Ukraine.

Military units independently select the equipment they need, while the Defence Procurement Agency handles all organizational processes - from signing contracts to making payments. As a result, service members can obtain the required equipment in just a few clicks.

Read more: Troops can leave ratings and reviews for drones on DOT-Chain Defence – MoD

In addition, DOT-Chain Defence operates within the "Army of Drones Bonus" program, which provides all branches of Ukraine’s Defence Forces with equipment. The system currently features 200 types of hardware — including FPV drones, fixed-wing UAVs, and strike copters — produced by 49 Ukrainian manufacturers.

Supplying troops through DOT-Chain Defence runs in parallel with other programs and serves as an additional channel for delivering drones to the military.