Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law and mobilization for 90 days

On October 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days until February 3.

The Verkhovna Rada press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

According to the laws signed by the President, martial law and general mobilization have been extended for 90 days starting November 5, 2025:

4643-IX — "Law On approval of the Presidential Decree extending martial law in Ukraine"

4644-IX — "Law On approval of the Presidential Decree extending general mobilization"

"These decisions are necessary to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state," the statement reads.

As a reminder, on October 20, President Zelensky submitted draft laws to Parliament proposing to extend martial law and mobilization until February 2026.

On October 21, the Verkhovna Rada voted to approve the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days, until February 3, 2026.

