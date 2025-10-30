EU exploring ways to fund Ukraine’s weapons using frozen Russian assets – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that the European Commission is preparing proposals on using frozen Russian assets to finance arms purchases for Ukraine.

Merz made the statement at a joint press conference, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"We are working to ensure that Ukraine’s armaments are financed from frozen Russian assets. The European Commission is developing the relevant proposals," the chancellor noted.

He also informed Erdoğan that, for the first time since the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency, the EU and the US have introduced parallel sanctions against Russia, and assured him of Europe’s determination "to rigorously enforce sanctions and prevent their circumvention."

Read more: Berlin on Lavrov’s proposal to provide NATO security guarantees: Russia must end war

Merz emphasized Germany and Turkey’s shared interest in achieving a swift end to the war in Ukraine and endorsed the recent remarks by the US president on the conditions for a ceasefire, "Moscow must agree to a ceasefire and to negotiations," with the current front line serving as the starting point. He thanked Ankara for its cooperation, which, in his view, brings the sides closer to the goal of getting Russia to the negotiating table.

The chancellor also noted that he understands Turkey’s position on sanctions. Ankara joins only those measures adopted by the UN Security Council, but he added that this does not hinder coordination with the EU on the implementation of restrictive measures.

Read more: Berlin on Lavrov’s proposal to provide NATO security guarantees: Russia must end war