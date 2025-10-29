ENG
Berlin on Lavrov’s proposal to provide NATO security guarantees: Russia must end war

Lavrov announced guarantees for NATO from Russia: Berlin commented

Germany will not comment on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement about Moscow's alleged readiness to provide NATO and EU countries with "security guarantees" of non-aggression.

This was stated at a briefing on Wednesday by German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Katrin Dechauer, quoted by Ukrinform, reports Censor.NET.

Berlin's reaction

"I am not going to comment on this. We comment on reasonable proposals that are meaningful in terms of ending Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," said the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

The German diplomat noted that Russia could end its unprovoked war against a neighboring sovereign state at any moment. Lavrov's "proposal" does not reflect such a desire, she added.

"The Russian side is being asked to end the war, and the federal government will continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," Dechauer said.

In turn, Deputy Government Spokesperson Steffen Meyer noted that Berlin does not see Putin's readiness to end the war, therefore it considers it necessary to increase pressure.

Read more: Zelenskyy asks Merz to provide more weapons – Politico

What Lavrov said

  • We would like to remind you that, speaking at the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Lavrov stated that Russia has no intention of attacking any NATO country, and Moscow is ready to enshrine this in security guarantees.

