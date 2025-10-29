Berlin on Lavrov’s proposal to provide NATO security guarantees: Russia must end war

Germany will not comment on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement about Moscow's alleged readiness to provide NATO and EU countries with "security guarantees" of non-aggression.

This was stated at a briefing on Wednesday by German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Katrin Dechauer, quoted by Ukrinform, reports Censor.NET.

Berlin's reaction

"I am not going to comment on this. We comment on reasonable proposals that are meaningful in terms of ending Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," said the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

The German diplomat noted that Russia could end its unprovoked war against a neighboring sovereign state at any moment. Lavrov's "proposal" does not reflect such a desire, she added.

"The Russian side is being asked to end the war, and the federal government will continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," Dechauer said.

In turn, Deputy Government Spokesperson Steffen Meyer noted that Berlin does not see Putin's readiness to end the war, therefore it considers it necessary to increase pressure.

Read more: Zelenskyy asks Merz to provide more weapons – Politico

What Lavrov said