Zelenskyy asks Merz to provide more weapons – Politico

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz with "specific requests" for assistance in strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Politico reported this, citing a German official, according to Censor.NET.

According to the source, Merz and Zelenskyy held a meeting where they discussed the situation in Washington and U.S. plans regarding the war in Ukraine.

"Zelenskyy made specific requests to the Chancellor concerning assistance to Ukraine in its defense capabilities," the source said.

Following the EU summit, Merz stated that Germany is considering proposals to enhance Ukraine’s protection, particularly how German technologies could help secure the country’s energy and water infrastructure.

EU Summit

As a reminder, on October 23, the European Council summit approved conclusions on assistance and support for Ukraine for 2026–2027. The document was supported by nearly all EU member states, except Hungary.

