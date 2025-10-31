Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,141,830 personnel (+970 per day), 11,310 tanks, 34,128 artillery systems, 23,519 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,141,830 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 31 October 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,141,830 (+970) individuals

tanks – 11,310 (+5) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,519 (+5) units

artillery systems – 34,128 (+39) units

MLRS – 1,533 (+2) units

air defence systems – 1,233 (+1) units

aircraft – 428 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 76,355 (+648) units.

cruise missiles – 3,917 (+37) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units.

submarines – 1 (+0) unit.

automotive equipment and tankers – 66,111 (+118) units.

special equipment – 3,986 (+0) units.

Destruction of the Russian fleet

Since the start of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have launched a series of high-precision strikes against ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, significantly weakening its combat capabilities and destroying Russia's plans to dominate in the Black Sea.

In March 2022, the large landing ship "Saratov" was destroyed in Berdiansk. Two other large landing ships, the "Caesar Kunikov" and the "Novocherkassk", suffered significant damage.

On 13 April, two "Neptune" missiles struck the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the cruiser "Moskva". The ship sank while being towed.

During 2022-2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed and damaged at least dozens of Russian boats and auxiliary vessels, including during attacks in the Black Sea and Sevastopol. Numerous high-speed boats, landing craft and patrol vessels of the enemy were destroyed.

On the night of 13 September 2023, Ukrainian defenders carried out a missile and drone strike on Sevastopol, in particular on the naval shipyard. Several military units were damaged, including the large landing ship "Minsk" and the submarine "Rostov-on-Don".

On 5 March 2024, naval drones struck the patrol ship "Sergey Kotov". Ukraine announced its destruction, and footage of the sinking appeared online.

On 21 April, one of the oldest and most strategically important ships in the Russian fleet, the rescue ship "Kommuna", was struck. According to the Ukrainian Defence Forces, the ship was put out of action.

According to independent military monitoring projects, Russia has lost a significant part of its Black Sea fleet, and the remaining ships are forced to base themselves in remote ports, particularly in Novorossiysk. Ukrainian unmanned maritime platforms and missiles have become a new factor in deterring Russian forces at sea.

