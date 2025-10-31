Consequences of UAV strike on Sumy: 11 people injured, including four children. PHOTO

On the night of 31 October, Russians launched a series of strikes on residential areas and infrastructure in Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of the strike on a nine-storey residential building, five apartments and seven balconies caught fire on the upper floors. Rescuers saved 12 residents of the high-rise building.

Strikes on the private sector and infrastructure

Two outbuildings caught fire in the private sector, and a single-storey building with five apartments was damaged by the blast wave.

The most extensive damage and large-scale fires occurred at the infrastructure facility. The fires have been extinguished.

According to preliminary information, 11 people were injured, including four children.







Strikes on Sumy since the beginning of the year

As previously reported by Censor.NET, since the beginning of 2025, Russian troops have launched 543 strikes on the Sumy community using various types of weapons. As a result of the attacks, 72 people were killed and another 434 were wounded.

The enemy typically used KABs, strike drones, MLRS, rockets, and artillery. The attacks damaged administrative buildings, hospitals, educational institutions, utilities and energy facilities, transport, and businesses.

