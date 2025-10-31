Russians shelled Sumy: there are hits and wounded (updated)

On 30 October, Russian terrorists launched a series of strikes on the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on social media by the acting mayor of the city, Artem Kobzar.

According to him, five strikes on civilian infrastructure were recorded. There are preliminary reports of casualties among the civilian population.

The explosions you heard in the city were strikes on civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakivskyi district. Five strikes were recorded. According to preliminary information, there are casualties, he wrote.

Kobzar also urged local residents to remain in shelters as the attack was ongoing.

Updated information

Later, the Sumy RMA reported that Russia had attacked Sumy with ten UAVs in just one hour.

"All strikes were aimed at civilian infrastructure. There were hits on a nine-storey building and a two-storey residential building in different districts of the city. Two victims from the high-rise building, a minor girl and an elderly woman, have already been provided with assistance on site," said Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration.

He added that people whose homes have been damaged are being provided with the necessary assistance. The threat of further strikes remains.

Updated information

At 0:22 a.m., the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhii Kryvosheienko, reported that a fire and significant damage had been recorded in the Zarichnyi district, with windows blown out in nearby houses.

Information about the number of victims is currently being clarified. A headquarters and a resilience point have been set up in the shelter of one of the schools, where people can get help, spend the night, warm up and charge their gadgets.

A two-storey residential building has also been damaged in the Kovpakivskyi district.

Preliminary information indicates that four people have been injured in this district.

Read more: Russia shells Zaporizhzhia: what is known so far

Attack by Russian UAVs

Earlier, explosions were reported in Dnipro.

The occupiers also struck a television tower in the centre of Chernihiv.

On the night of 30 October, Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine. As a result of the attack, more than 700 settlements were left without electricity.

Read more on our Telegram channel