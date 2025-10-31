Russian drone attacks caused new power outages in Ukraine. Power outage schedules are in effect, - Ministry of Energy

As of the morning of 31 October, a number of regions have experienced new power outages due to drone attacks on energy facilities. Throughout the day, hourly power cuts and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect across Ukraine.

"As a result of drone attacks on energy facilities, there are new power outages in several regions as of this morning. Repair and restoration work is being carried out on energy infrastructure facilities that have been damaged by shelling. A set of measures is being implemented to ensure the stable functioning of the power system," the statement said.

Measures to restrict consumption

Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by the consequences of three massive missile and drone attacks on the power system this month, consumption restriction measures are being enforced in all regions of Ukraine today.

Hourly power cuts ranging from 0.5 to 3 shifts will be in effect throughout the day. Power restriction schedules for industrial consumers will also be in effect throughout Ukraine.

Night shelling on 30 October

On the night of 30 October, an air raid alert was declared in all regions of Ukraine due to enemy drones and missile threats.

In many regions, the alarm was sounded due to an attack by enemy drones. Later, it became known about the threat of "Kalibr" missiles launched by Russia on the territory of Ukraine. Later, the Air Force reported the launch of "Kinzhal" ballistic missiles.

According to updated information, some of the missiles were directed towards the west of the country.

As a result of the third massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the month, some consumers in several regions were left without electricity.

The networks in the central and eastern regions suffered the most damage:

Vinnytsia region - more than 400 settlements without electricity;

Zaporizhzhia region - 148 settlements;

Dnipropetrovsk region - 125;

Damage has also been recorded in Lviv region.

