Woman who coordinated Russian strikes on energy sector in Vinnytsia region has been detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

A Russian agent who coordinated the occupiers' attacks on the region's energy infrastructure has been detained in the Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, according to Censor.NET.

Details

A 46-year-old unemployed woman, whom the occupiers recruited when she was looking for easy money on Telegram, was engaged in coordinating the Russian Federation's strikes.

The woman's task was to conduct additional reconnaissance on several power-generating facilities in the Vinnytsia region, which provide electricity and heat to most of the region.

While near potential "targets," the agent photographed them and sent the photos along with their coordinates to her FSB handler.

Detention of the agent

The SSU detained the suspect red-handed as she was surveying the territory of one of the energy facilities to determine its technical condition.

After the Russian strike, the woman was supposed to arrive in the Haisynskyi district to record the consequences of the enemy strikes.

The SSU informed the agent of suspecion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

She is being held in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Russian strike on Vinnytsia region

On the night of 30 October, Russian invaders launched a combined massive strike on the Vinnytsia region. The strikes damaged civilian and critical infrastructure, residential buildings and vehicles.

It is known that a 7-year-old child died as a result of the Russian strike on Vinnytsia region.

