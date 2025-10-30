Seven-year-old girl wounded as result of Russian strike on Vinnytsia region died in hospital

A seven-year-old girl was injured as a result of the Russian attack on Vinnytsia region. She later died in hospital.

This was reported by the first deputy head of the Regional Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of the enemy attack, there are casualties among the civilian population – four adults and a seven-year-old girl. Two adults were hospitalised and are in a moderate condition. Two others suffered minor injuries and refused hospitalisation.

The girl was taken to hospital in extremely serious condition. Doctors were fighting for her life, but unfortunately, they were unable to save her...," she said.

Details of the Russian Federation's attack

There were 90 UAVs and 23 cruise missiles in the airspace of Vinnytsia region.

"We have damage to critical infrastructure and hits on civilian infrastructure. A total of 23 residential buildings were damaged in the region.

One of them is a two-storey building where 21 people lived. It has suffered significant damage, so the families have been evicted," the RMA said.

Russian Federation's strike on Vinnytsia region

On the night of 30 October, Russian invaders launched a combined massive strike on the Vinnytsia region. The strikes caused damage to civilian and critical infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles.

