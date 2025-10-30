ENG
News Shelling of Sloviansk
Ruscists struck Sloviansk with MLRS. Three people killed. VIDEO+PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with MLRS, resulting in deaths.

This was reported by the press service of the CMA, according to Censor.NET.

Details

At around 10:00 a.m., the occupiers struck the city twice with MLRS.

"Neighbourhood Lisnyi, Olimpiiska Street and 95th Brigade Street. High-rise buildings, private houses, a boiler room and cars were damaged," the report said.

Shelling of Slov'янськ 30 жовтня. Три людини загинули

Casualties

Three people were killed as a result of the enemy strike.

Shelling of Sloviansk on 30 October. Three people killed

