He passed on locations of air defence systems and airfields in two regions to occupiers: SSU detained Russian agent in Kyiv

A Russian agent who coordinated Russian military strikes on the Kyiv and Poltava regions has been detained in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, according to Censor.NET.

What was the task set by the occupiers?

The man was supposed to search for and pass on to the Russians the coordinates of air bases, radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the Defence Forces.

A Kyiv resident recruited by the FSB was responsible for coordinating Russian strikes when he posted pro-Kremlin comments on Telegram.

The man drove around the area in his own car and marked the locations of defence facilities on Google Maps.

He also recorded the directions and number of sorties by Ukrainian Armed Forces combat aircraft through the airspace of both regions.

After his reconnaissance trips, the man sent a "report" to his supervisor in the form of screenshots of electronic maps with the coordinates of the facilities and his own comments.

Detention by SSU

The agent was caught red-handed while conducting reconnaissance near one of the locations.

A smartphone containing evidence of his work for the Russian Federation was seized from him at the scene.

The man has been notified of suspicion of high treason and is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property for his actions.

