China is helping Russia to drag out war in Ukraine in order to distract America’s attention from itself, - Kallas

It is not in the PRC's interest to see an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war, as the US would then shift its entire focus to Beijing.

She recalled the meeting of leaders between China's Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where Xi stated that together they "would bring together about changes changes not seen for 100 years" — a phrase Beijing uses to describe the decline of American global dominance.

"The question is whether we believe them", - Kallas, said, noting that the West often errs in its assessment of authoritarian regimes due to its "democratic lens".

China is not interested in ending the war against Ukraine

Kallas described a conversation with Wang Yi, China's top diplomatic adviser, who, she said, has made it clear that ending the war in Ukraine was not in Beijing's interest.

China, she said, wants the US to remain focused on Europe rather than shifting its attention to Asia and Taiwan. Analysts she spoke to in Japan confirmed that the Chinese authorities are even trying to explain to the population the importance of supporting Russia in the war, as it is "in China's interests".

At first, Beijing limited its support for Russia, avoiding arms supplies, but now, as Kallas notes, China is increasing its supply of key weapons components and drones.

Trade between the countries is growing rapidly: Russia sells energy resources to China and in return receives dual-use technologies and goods.

Europe can no longer rely on the US

According to Kallas, Washington's support for Ukraine has become less predictable.

President Donald Trump has temporarily frozen military aid to Ukraine and spoken out in favour of ceding territory to Russia as part of a potential ceasefire agreement.

China, for its part, expects Trump to soften his stance on Taiwan, and Xi Jinping reportedly plans to press him on this issue during their meeting in South Korea on 30 October.

Kallas admitted that "the predictability that Europe used to have in relying on America is not there anymore" under the leadership of president Trump.

She called on the EU to continue building a strategy based on rules and free trade, despite the fact that many world leaders — both allies and adversaries — "are done playing by the rules."

