Ruscists attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 31, Russian invaders launched attack drones to strike targets across Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports, citing the AFU Air Force.

At 6:37 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Drones over Chernihiv region, heading toward or past Nizhyn and Snovsk;

Drones over Sumy region in central part, heading west;

Drones over Kherson region, heading toward the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 6:44 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Drones over Sumy region in central part, heading toward Poltava region;

Drones over Chernihiv region, heading toward/past Nosivka;

Drones moving northward toward Kryvyi Rih from the south.

At 19:42 p.m., the Air Force reported:

New groups of drones over southern Sumy region, heading toward Kharkiv and Poltava regions;

New groups of drones over western Donetsk region, heading south and southwest;

Drones over southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northwest;

Drones on the Mykolaiv–Kherson border, heading north;

Drones north of Chernihiv, heading northwest, and north of the town of Mena, heading northeast;

Drones over western Kharkiv region, heading southwest.

At 8:42 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Drones over Chernihiv region near the settlements of Berezna, Koriukivka, Snovsk, and Ichnia;

Drones over central and southern parts of Sumy region, heading west;

Drones over the northeast of Poltava region, heading west;

Drones over the southwest of Kharkiv region, heading east;

Drones over the southwest of Donetsk region, heading west or southwest;

Drones over the southeast of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north toward Zaporizhzhia region;

Drones over the north of Zaporizhzhia region, heading toward the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Update on enemy drone movements

At 9:10 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Drones moving through Kharkiv region toward Poltava region;

Drones heading toward Kryvyi Rih from the east.

At 9:26 p.m., it was reported that: Drones were heading toward Dnipro from the southeast.

At 9:39 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Drones over southern Chernihiv region, heading west;

Drones over the northwest of Poltava region, heading west;

Drones over eastern Cherkasy region, heading west/southwest;

Drones over eastern Kyiv region, heading west;

Drones over Sumy region, heading toward the settlement of Mykolaivka from the southwest;

Drones over the southwest of Kharkiv region, heading west, and over the southeast, heading south;

Drones moving westward from eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading toward eastern Mykolaiv region/southern Kirovohrad region.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, say Air Forces (updated)