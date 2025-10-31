Ruscists attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of October 31, Russian invaders launched attack drones to strike targets across Ukraine.
Censor.NET reports, citing the AFU Air Force.
At 6:37 p.m., the Air Force reported:
Drones over Chernihiv region, heading toward or past Nizhyn and Snovsk;
Drones over Sumy region in central part, heading west;
Drones over Kherson region, heading toward the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.
At 6:44 p.m., the Air Force reported:
Drones over Sumy region in central part, heading toward Poltava region;
Drones over Chernihiv region, heading toward/past Nosivka;
Drones moving northward toward Kryvyi Rih from the south.
At 19:42 p.m., the Air Force reported:
- New groups of drones over southern Sumy region, heading toward Kharkiv and Poltava regions;
New groups of drones over western Donetsk region, heading south and southwest;
Drones over southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northwest;
Drones on the Mykolaiv–Kherson border, heading north;
Drones north of Chernihiv, heading northwest, and north of the town of Mena, heading northeast;
Drones over western Kharkiv region, heading southwest.
At 8:42 p.m., the Air Force reported:
- Drones over Chernihiv region near the settlements of Berezna, Koriukivka, Snovsk, and Ichnia;
Drones over central and southern parts of Sumy region, heading west;
Drones over the northeast of Poltava region, heading west;
Drones over the southwest of Kharkiv region, heading east;
Drones over the southwest of Donetsk region, heading west or southwest;
Drones over the southeast of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north toward Zaporizhzhia region;
Drones over the north of Zaporizhzhia region, heading toward the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.
Update on enemy drone movements
At 9:10 p.m., the Air Force reported:
- Drones moving through Kharkiv region toward Poltava region;
Drones heading toward Kryvyi Rih from the east.
At 9:26 p.m., it was reported that: Drones were heading toward Dnipro from the southeast.
At 9:39 p.m., the Air Force reported:
- Drones over southern Chernihiv region, heading west;
Drones over the northwest of Poltava region, heading west;
Drones over eastern Cherkasy region, heading west/southwest;
Drones over eastern Kyiv region, heading west;
Drones over Sumy region, heading toward the settlement of Mykolaivka from the southwest;
Drones over the southwest of Kharkiv region, heading west, and over the southeast, heading south;
Drones moving westward from eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading toward eastern Mykolaiv region/southern Kirovohrad region.
