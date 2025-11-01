Fighters of 414th Brigade "Madiar’s Birds" destroy enemy: 8,005 occupiers eliminated in October. VIDEO
Fighters from the 414th Brigade "Madiar's Birds" continue to destroy the occupiers in one of the directions.
According to Censor.NET, in a video released, drone operators hit:
-
39 occupiers,
-
6 motorcycles,
-
1 quad bike.
The fighters also reported that 8,005 occupiers were destroyed in October.
Earlier it was reported that a "Madiar's Birds" drone turned an occupier to ashes.
