Fighters of 414th Brigade "Madiar’s Birds" destroy enemy: 8,005 occupiers eliminated in October. VIDEO

Fighters from the 414th Brigade "Madiar's Birds" continue to destroy the occupiers in one of the directions.

According to Censor.NET, in a video released, drone operators hit:

39 occupiers,

6 motorcycles,

1 quad bike.

The fighters also reported that 8,005 occupiers were destroyed in October.

Earlier it was reported that a "Madiar's Birds" drone turned an occupier to ashes.

