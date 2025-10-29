"Birds of Magyar" drone turns occupier to ashes. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 414th "Birds of Magyar" Brigade eliminated the occupier in one of the directions.

According to Censor.NET, the invader was riding a motorcycle across a field when a strike drone caught up with him and killed him.

The footage shows the burned-out vehicle and the remains of the enemy soldier lying on the road.

The brigade also reported that 7,131 occupiers were eliminated over 28 days in October.

Earlier, it was reported that "Birds of Magyar" strike drones, fried an occupier to a crisp."

