After two drone strikes by 66th SMB, occupier shot himself in the head. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) have released a video showing the occupier's self-destruction in one of the directions.

According to Censor.NET, after two strikes by attack drones, the invader, lying in the thicket, shot himself in the head.

The soldiers ironically comment under the video: "Another millionaire."

Incidentally, it was previously reported that the occupier did not flee from the Ukrainian drone and shot himself in the head as the Ukrainian UAV approached.

