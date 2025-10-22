1 024 12
Failed to escape Ukrainian UAV: occupier shot himself in head as Ukrainian drone approaches. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces filmed the moment a Russian soldier took his own life in the Kupiansk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a wounded Russian crawling along a road, attempting to escape a Ukrainian strike drone. Realizing the inevitability of being hit, he stops, sits down, and shoots himself in the head.
The soldiers posted the video on their Telegram channel, adding an ironic caption about the invader: "No need, I’ll do it myself."
As reported earlier, another occupier who took his own life was thrown into the air and slammed to the ground by a grenade planted under his body armor
