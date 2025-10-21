Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones destroy enemy vehicle and radar antenna. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 114th Brigade of the Striks unit are destroying enemy equipment on one of the axes.

According to Censor.NET, operators of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones hit a camouflaged vehicle and a radar antenna of the occupiers.

The soldiers posted a video of their work on their telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that the border guards of the strike UAV company "STRIKS" destroyed enemy equipment and fortifications in the South Slobozhanskyi direction

