In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, aerial reconnaissance soldiers of the RUBpAK "STRIKS" continue to destroy the occupiers' positions.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian border guards destroyed four enemy positions, three vehicles and one enemy hideout with precise FPV drone strikes.

