Border guards of RUBpAK "STRIKS" destroyed enemy equipment and fortifications in South Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, aerial reconnaissance soldiers of the RUBpAK "STRIKS" continue to destroy the occupiers' positions.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian border guards destroyed four enemy positions, three vehicles and one enemy hideout with precise FPV drone strikes.

