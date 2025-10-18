538 3
Car, three trucks and motorcycle: Phoenix drones destroy occupiers’ logistics. VIDEO
Border guards of the Phoenix unit continue to attack enemy logistics and destroy Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers destroyed a motorcycle, a car, three trucks, three enemy FPV drones and a communication antenna along with the personnel using attack drones.
The released footage shows that the invaders do not even have time to jump out of their vehicles before the Ukrainian drones hit.
"Phoenix does not allow enemy subversive reconnaissance groups and equipment to approach the line of contact," the commentary to the video reads.
