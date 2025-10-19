ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10570 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of the occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers
4 093 22

"Madiar’s birds" destroyed occupier - his remains were scattered in different directions. VIDEO

Operators of the unmanned systems of the 414th Brigade "Madiar's birds" tore the occupier apart.

The video of the invader's destruction was posted on social media. The footage shows a UAV attack on a Russian soldier, which resulted in his being torn apart and his body parts scattered in different directions, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,130,180 people (+1,000 per day), 11,268 tanks, 33,834 artillery systems, 23,399 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (10303) elimination (6040) drones (3173) 414 Magyar Birds (54)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 