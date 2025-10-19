4 093 22
"Madiar’s birds" destroyed occupier - his remains were scattered in different directions. VIDEO
Operators of the unmanned systems of the 414th Brigade "Madiar's birds" tore the occupier apart.
The video of the invader's destruction was posted on social media. The footage shows a UAV attack on a Russian soldier, which resulted in his being torn apart and his body parts scattered in different directions, Censor.NET reports.
Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
