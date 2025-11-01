Zelenskyy announced "significant winter support package" for Ukrainians: among ideas is 3,000 km of free travel on Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the government to put together a pretty significant package of programmes that will kick in as early as December – winter support.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the specific elements to be included are currently being determined.

Spending on urgent needs

"The first is direct support, as last year, which can be spent on the most urgent needs. We are also launching a separate programme for those who are most in need. These are lonely elderly people, large families, people living in combat zones, and some other groups in society. The Prime Minister of Ukraine will present all the details," he said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: Pokrovsk is top priority; we continue to eliminate occupier. VIDEO

Fixed prices for gas and electricity

According to the head of state, the government will definitely maintain a fixed price for gas for the winter – no increases – as well as for electricity for domestic consumers.

Transport support UZ-3000

"I have instructed that a special transport support programme be developed for all Ukrainians, and there are already proposals from Ukrzaliznytsia – UZ-3000. Three thousand kilometres so that everyone can choose railway routes within Ukraine free of charge: Lviv – Kyiv, Kyiv – Dnipro, any others. Three thousand kilometres free of charge. The programme is currently being developed, and since our state supports the passenger transport sector, the company must give a tangible response to the people – the funds used really serve society," Zelenskyy clarified.

In addition, the government is working to expand medical programmes.

"The check-up project being prepared by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, which will give every adult the opportunity to pay more attention to their health, should be up and running in January. I have instructed the government to finalise the preparation of this winter support in the coming weeks and to present the details of the package by 15 November so that people can start using it," he concluded.

Read more on our Telegram channel.