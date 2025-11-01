ENG
Update of DeepState map
3 020 8

Defense forces repelled Russians near Nove Shakhove in Donetsk region. Enemy occupied Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

Ukrainian defense forces repelled the enemy near Nove Shakhove in the Donetsk region. Russian invaders occupied Novohryhorivka and advanced near Krasnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as in Myroliubivka and near Kozatske in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

What is the situation on the front line?

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the enemy near Nove Shakhove (Donetsk region). The enemy advanced near Kozatske (Donetsk region), Krasnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia region), in Myroliubivka (Donetsk region) and occupied Novohryhorivka (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report said.

