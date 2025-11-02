Group of soldiers from 125th SHMB, who were carrying out tasks in Zaporizhzhia direction under command of another formation, have gone missing

A number of defenders from the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were carrying out combat missions in the Zaporizhzhia direction, are currently out of contact and are considered missing, wounded or killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's official statement.

What does the brigade say?

As noted, the units that were performing combat missions in the Zaporizhzhia direction, near the settlements of Poltavka and Olhivske, were under the operational command of another military formation and acted on the orders of the relevant command.

"The command of the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade was not involved in planning or managing combat operations in the specified section of the front and, accordingly, did not have the authority to comment on or change the decisions made," the statement said.

The number of defenders who are out of contact has not been reported.

Read more: Three dead and 9 wounded: consequences of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia region

Clarification of the circumstances of the events

According to the brigade, the brigade commander has made clarifying the circumstances of these events a priority. Work to verify and clarify the information is continuing in cooperation with the relevant structures and services.

Communication with relatives

In order to prevent the loss of contact between the families of servicemen who have been killed, are missing in action or are in medical facilities, regular communication with the relevant units of the brigade will be established in the near future.

Families of servicemen and current brigade fighters can now register to participate in an online meeting with the command and representatives of the following services:

• psychological support for personnel;

• legal;

• financial and economic;

• medical;

• logistical support;

• civil-military cooperation.

Date and time of the meeting: 4 November 2025, at 10:00

Platform: Google Meet

Registration: https://forms.gle/t7TRzxWgX7bowe7e6

A link to participate will be sent to the email address provided during registration.

Contact

Relatives can also contact the civil-military cooperation department's hotline for additional information on communicating with the families of deceased, missing or wounded military personnel:



Hotline telephone number: 098 718 1512

Hours of operation: daily from 09:00 to 18:00



We understand the pain and anxiety experienced by the families of our soldiers and are doing everything possible to establish the facts and provide you with all available information.

