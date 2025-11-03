Putin wants to make money from trade with US, war in Ukraine is not mine, - Trump

The United States was unable to apply the same methods to Putin that had been successful in resolving other conflicts, as Russia is not a major business partner of the United States.

According to Censor.NET, US President Donald Trump said this in an interview with CBS News.

Putin and Xi Jinping – "strong leaders"

When asked who he would rather deal with – Putin or Chinese leader Xi Jinping – Trump said that "both are very strong leaders."

"These are people not to be toyed with. These are people you have to take very serious...

These are serious people. These are people that are tough, smart leaders," Trump emphasised.

When the host pointed out that in August he "rolled out the red carpet for Putin in Alaska, but there has been no truce," and asked if this meant that Putin was ignoring him, Trump replied that he rolls out "the red carpet for everyone" and that Putin thinks he is winning the war.

Tariffs and wars

Then Trump took a list of wars out of his jacket pocket, which he, in his own words, "solved" and read it aloud.

"You know how I solved 'em? I said, in many cases, in 60% I said, "If you don't stop fighting, I'm putting tariffs on both of your countries and you're not going to be able to do business with the United States," Trump said.

The American leader explained why tariffs cannot help in the event of Putin's war in Ukraine.

"It is working with Putin, I think. I did different with him because we don't do very much business with Russia. And I think he'd like to be. I think he wants to come in and he wants to trade with us, and he wants to make a lotta money for Russia, and I think that's great," Trump added.

