Russian drone detonates in Chernihiv region: two farm workers killed, one injured (updated)

On November 3, a Russian drone detonated in a field within the Borzna community of the Chernihiv region.

Larysa Osadchuk, the head of the community, confirmed the incident in a comment to Suspilne, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to her, two people were killed and another one was injured in the explosion.

Update

Osadchuk told Suspilne that around 11:00 a.m., a Russian drone exploded in a field in the Mala Zahorivka administrative district of the Borzna community, Chernihiv region.

The explosion killed two employees of the Druzhba Nova agricultural enterprise, born in 2004 and 1993. Another man, born in 1973, sustained shrapnel injuries and received medical care at the Borzna city hospital.

According to her, the explosion was not a deliberate attack on people, and the workers did not drive over the drone with machinery.

"Across our community, people are regularly reminded about mine safety, schools hold lessons, warnings are posted everywhere not to approach or touch suspicious objects. The workers also undergo safety briefings before every field trip. Everyone is warned and informed," Osadchuk said.

Village head Mykola Pshenychnyi clarified that the company’s employees were harvesting corn and drove a tractor close to the unexploded drone, stopping a few meters away from it.

Shelling of the Chernihiv region

