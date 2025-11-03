Polish Ministry of Defense refutes fake news about "privileges" for Ukrainian military personnel in hospitals: Attempt at manipulation by Russian Federation

The Polish Ministry of National Defense has dismissed as fake claims that Ukrainian military personnel allegedly have advantages over Poles in terms of access to medical care.

This is mentioned in a statement by the agency on the X network, reports Censor.NET.

"There are no regulations in Poland that would guarantee Ukrainian military personnel priority over Polish patients in receiving medical care in hospitals. This attempt at manipulation is in line with the Russian narrative, which aims to stir up negative emotions and polarize Polish and Western society," the Polish Ministry of Defense said.

Spreading fake news

The impetus for the spread of the fake news was a video showing Ukrainian military personnel near a hospital in Stalowa Wola, whose author claimed that they were receiving assistance faster than Polish citizens.

Janusz Zarzecki, mayor of Stalowa Wola, explained in a comment to Wirtualna Polska that Ukrainian military personnel did indeed visit the hospital, but only to undergo tests on a commercial basis. According to him, they do not have any privileges and are treated on a general basis, just like soldiers from Slovakia, Norway, or France who are training in the region.

