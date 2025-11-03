Zelenskyy: Commander must not conceal loss of positions at front. If you kept your personnel safe — good job

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained who should be held responsible for false information in reports for the Commander-in-Chief regarding the frontline situation.

He said this at a briefing with journalists.

Responsibility for incomplete frontline reports

Responding to a question about false reports on the situation at the front, Zelenskyy stressed that the primary task of Ukrainian commanders is to preserve the personnel.

"Sometimes commanders share incomplete information. Someone may omit something, for example, having lost a position in a certain sector. Do not be afraid to acknowledge that you lost a position — this is war. You must be smart. If you kept your personnel safe — good job. When you have your personnel, you will later decide how to restore the position; but if there is no personnel, that is a different matter," he said.

Replacing commanders

According to him, in such cases, the person providing the information is responsible.

"Because he is the commander on the ground. Preserving the personnel is paramount. If a commander fails to report, the commander is replaced," the President added.

