This senseless war must end. Peace is possible thanks to Trump, - US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker
After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated the need to end "this senseless war."
According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the ambassador's post on X social media.
"I expressed the view that this senseless war must end and that the peace achieved through President Trump's efforts is the only way forward," Whitaker wrote.
Whitaker visit to Ukraine
The day before, Whitaker arrived in Ukraine for the first time. He headed the North Atlantic Alliance delegation.
The US Ambassador to NATO met with Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.
According to the head of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, they discussed innovations and the protection of Ukrainian airspace from enemy drones and missiles, particularly during the winter period.
