90% of residential buildings in Kyiv already have heating – Klytschko

Nearly 90% of residential buildings in Kyiv have already been connected to heating.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko announced this on Tuesday after visiting the city’s energy facilities, Censor.NET reports, citing Liga.

Start of the heating season

"Kyiv started the heating season on October 29. Nearly 90% of residential buildings managed by municipal companies have already been connected to heating. All other buildings can be connected promptly," Klytschko said on Tuesday.

Kyiv to install cogeneration units

He also said that this winter, cogeneration units will be installed in the capital, allowing the production of an additional 100 MW of electricity to ensure uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure facilities.

"This is a unique experience we are gaining under wartime conditions," Klytschko said.

