Man involved in explosion at "Ukrposhta" in Kyiv has been detained, - National Police. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers detained a man involved in the explosion at "Ukrposhta" in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Communications Department of the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

The remains of a shell were found at the site of the explosion. The sender of the parcel was later identified as a 40-year-old resident of Ternopil. Another explosive parcel containing hollowed-out ammunition was also found.

The man was detained, and during a search of his apartment, a dozen more ammunition rounds were seized.

"It has been preliminarily established that the man had made souvenirs from ammunition by engraving them and sent them by post," the police said.

Proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives. The article provides for imprisonment for up to seven years.

What preceded it?

On 30 October, an explosion occurred during the inspection of a parcel at the sorting centre of one of the postal operators in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. Five people were injured.

Later, another parcel with prohibited and dangerous contents was found during inspections at the "Ukrposhta" branch.

The parcel that exploded at the "Ukrposhta" sorting centre in Kyiv was destined for abroad.

