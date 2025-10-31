Explosion at "Ukrposhta": dangerous parcel was heading abroad, - State Customs Service

The parcel that exploded at the "Ukrposhta" sorting centre in Kyiv was heading abroad. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, 30 October, at the 'Ukrposhta' customs post of the Kyiv Customs Office, during customs control of international postal items being cleared for export from Ukraine, an explosion occurred involving an unknown object that was included in the parcel," the State Customs Service said.

The agency also reported that the processing of shipments in this area has been temporarily suspended, but will be resumed in the near future after the security situation has been assessed. Import clearance is proceeding as usual.

Thanks to the information system, customs was able to quickly identify the sender of the dangerous parcel.

Customs clearance of all parcels from this person has been suspended, according to the State Customs Service.

Explosion of a parcel at "Ukrposhta": what is known

On 30 October, an explosion occurred during the inspection of a parcel at the sorting centre of one of the postal operators in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv

five employees of the post office were injured.

Another dangerous parcel

Later, "Ukrposhta" CEO Ihor Smilianskyi reported that another parcel with prohibited and dangerous contents had been discovered during inspections.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is currently underway.

