103 combat engagements recorded along frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 103 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Border settlements came under artillery fire from Russian territory, including Bobylivka, Hirky, Kucherivka, Vasylivka, and Shalyhyne in the Sumy region, as well as Zarichchia and Serhiivske in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out three airstrikes, dropped five guided bombs, and launched 87 attacks, including six using multiple launch rocket systems. In certain areas, Ukrainian defenders achieved partial success, advancing and consolidating their positions.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Dvorichanske. Four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched four assault actions near the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders are successfully taking out enemy forces while continuing counter-sabotage operations in the Kupiansk area.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched six attacks near the settlements of Korovyi Yar and Drobysheve, as well as toward Lyman. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Vyimka, Pereizne, and toward Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place near the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy assaults near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, and Yablunivka, as well as toward Berestok and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 27 attempts since the beginning of the day to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novoukrainka, and Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy’s advance and have already stopped 23 assaults. Search-and-strike operations by Ukrainian forces continue in the Pokrovsk area, with the enemy suffering losses.

In the Oleksandrivka direction today, the enemy launched nine attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Yehorivka, and Novohryhorivka.

Бойові дії на півдні

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled one Russian attack near Novomykolaivka, while another engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement has taken place near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other frontline sectors, the situation has not changed significantly.