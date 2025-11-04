Former Crimean prosecutor sentenced to 15 years for treason

The court found the former prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea guilty of treason (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

Former prosecutor defected to the enemy

It has been proven that in April 2014, he defected to the aggressor state. After the occupation of the peninsula, he accepted an offer from representatives of the Russian occupation administration and took up the position of so-called prosecutor.

Since 2018, the convicted person has held senior positions in the "prosecutor's offices" illegally created by the occupying authorities in the territory of Crimea. He performed his duties, organized and controlled the activities of his subordinates, and coordinated the work of the units of the illegally created law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.

The criminal proceedings were conducted in absentia, as the defendant is hiding from justice in the occupied territory.

A special pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Territorial Office of the State Bureau of Investigations located in Lviv, with operational support from the Security Service of Ukraine.

Read more: Occupation authorities ban electric vehicles from crossing Crimean Bridge