Taxi driver in Kharkiv rudely refused to serve female passenger in Ukrainian. He was fined

In Kharkiv, a taxi driver rudely and disrespectfully refused to serve a female passenger in Ukrainian. He was fined by language ombudswoman Olena Ivanovska.

This was reported by the Office of the Language Ombudsman, according to Censor.NET.

What punishment

It is noted that the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, imposed a fine of 5,100 hryvnias on the taxi driver.

This punishment was applied in accordance with Article 188-52 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Ivanovska also appealed to the National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the management of the taxi company where the driver worked.

Read more: Taxi driver refused to serve passenger in Ukrainian in Kharkiv: ombudswoman responded

Reaction of the language ombudsman

The taxi service reported that this driver's access to the platform had been restricted indefinitely, and all drivers had received an updated message requiring them to serve passengers exclusively in the state language.

"We are awaiting a response from law enforcement agencies regarding the legal assessment of the driver's statements, which may constitute justification of the actions of the aggressor state. Individuals who show disrespect for the Ukrainian language, state symbols, and the state of Ukraine itself must be held accountable under the law. We have no right to tolerate manifestations of linguistic aggression, behind which lies ideological poison," Ivanovska emphasized.

What the law says

It should be noted that, according to Article 36 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," the Ukrainian language is mandatory for serving passengers in all types of passenger transport.

The exception is when a passenger requests individual service in another language that is acceptable to both parties.