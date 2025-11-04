NABU on Prosecutor General’s Office allegations of illegal surveillance: Bureau employee acted in accordance with law

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has responded to the Prosecutor General’s Office over allegations of illegal surveillance of its administrative building, which prompted a search of a Bureau employee.

Censor.NET reported this, citing NABU’s press service.

Reaction of NABU

The Bureau emphasized that martial law does not prohibit documenting activities as part of corruption investigations.

"Under current legislation, NABU employees are not required to inform prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office about operational or procedural actions unless these relate to cases under the prosecutors’ procedural supervision," the detectives stated.

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They added that the NABU officer acted strictly in accordance with the law.

"We stress that interference by other institutions in NABU investigations is unacceptable," NABU added.

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Background

Earlier, NABU reported that on 4 November, at around 3 a.m., prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, accompanied by special forces, conducted a search of their employee's home.

They said that physical force was used against the NABU employee and that the search itself took place without a court order.

Later, the Prosecutor General’s Office justified the search of a NABU employee by alleging that he had been conducting surveillance on the Office’s administrative building.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the NABU officer allegedly admitted during the search that he was retrieving previously installed surveillance equipment from the Prosecutor General’s Office building.

At the same time, prosecutors claimed the NABU employee could not clearly explain the legal grounds for the covert operation, saying only that he was "following orders from the leadership."

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