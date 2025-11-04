Oil refinery in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region and petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan hit – General Staff. VIDEO

During the night of November 4, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck infrastructure at the "Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorod Refinery" in the Russian city of Kstovo (Nizhny Novgorod region). A petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan was also hit.

Strikes on Kstovo

The report notes that the Nizhny Novgorod oil refinery has a maximum processing capacity of 18 million tonnes per year. The facility is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

Hits were recorded on the facility’s territory, causing a fire in the target area. The extent of the damage is being verified.

Bashkortostan

The Defense Forces also struck the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant in Bashkortostan. The facility is a key producer of components for aviation kerosene used in the manufacturing of high-quality jet fuel.

Preliminary reports indicate that one of the plant’s workshops sustained significant damage. The petrochemical plant is part of the Russian holding Roskhim. The results of the strike are being clarified.

Strikes on occupied Kherson region

In addition, confirmed results of earlier strikes have been reported.

On the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, Ukrainian forces hit a fuel and lubricant depot belonging to Russian invaders. Enemy losses included nearly twenty flexible storage tanks (about 900 cubic meters of fuel and lubricants) and two pumping stations.

