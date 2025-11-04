Drones attacked petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan. VIDEO

On the night of 4 November, drones attacked an industrial complex in the city of Sterlitamak (Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation).

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov.

"Both drones were shot down by the Ministry of Defence and the security service of the enterprises. The debris fell in an industrial area near an auxiliary workshop," he said on a telegram, without naming the enterprise.

The city administration previously reported that the explosion had partially destroyed a water treatment plant at the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant. According to Russian media reports, the explosion was caused by a drone attack.

In the city itself, according to residents, several explosions were heard.

What is known about the attacked enterprise?

JSC "Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant" (JSC "SNHZ") is part of the "Roskhim" holding company.

It produces:

synthetic rubbers (butadiene-styrene, isoprene);

phenolic antioxidants "Agidol";

high-octane fuel additives (MTBE), aviation gasoline.

The products are supplied both to the Russian market and abroad.

An analysis of the foreign trade base shows that JSC "SNHZ" exports products (e.g., rubber) to India and other countries loyal to the Kremlin.

The plant produces fuel additives and materials that are in demand in the oil refining and fuel industries, making its products suitable for use in the Russian military-industrial complex's supply chains.

Therefore, it can be assumed that SNHZ's products are potentially part of the fuel and logistics chain that could supply the Russian occupation army for the war in Ukraine, making the enterprise a legitimate military target for the Ukrainian army.

Drone attacks on Bashkortostan

A series of drone attacks were recorded in several cities of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, during the autumn of 2025. According to Russian authorities, the strikes targeted industrial and petrochemical enterprises in the region.

Bashkortostan is located more than a thousand kilometres from the Ukrainian border, highlighting the drones' long-range capabilities. It is one of the most remote Russian regions to have been subjected to systematic air attacks.

This is not the first time Bashkortostan has been targeted by drones:

15 October, Ufa: explosions and smoke were reported at the Bashneft-UNPZ oil refinery following a suspected UAV attack.

11 October, Ufa: the media reported another strike on oil refining infrastructure.

24 September, Salavat: An attack on the "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" complex caused a fire.

13 September, Ufa: One or two drones were shot down over an oil facility, causing a fire.

These facilities are among Russia's key oil refining and chemical production facilities, providing oil refining and petroleum product manufacturing.

