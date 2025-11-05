Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia district with drone: four rescuers wounded, minibus destroyed

Four rescuers were wounded as a result of an enemy attack in the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported on the telegram channel by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

The ruscists struck with an FPV drone

As noted, a Russian FPV drone struck a minibus moving along the motorway. The vehicle was destroyed.

"Four people were injured and are receiving all necessary assistance," Fedorov clarified.

No further details are available at this time.

Read more: Situation near Mala Tokmachka: "grey zone" observed, enemy infantry attempts to infiltrate village – DeepState

What preceded it?

Earlier, Russian troops shelled 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ternuvate was subjected to air strikes.

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