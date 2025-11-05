Ukraine to receive another 21 Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia

Ukraine will receive another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers from Latvia, manufactured at the Latvian company Defence Partnership Latvia.

This was reported by the Latvian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

On November 5, during Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal's visit to Latvia, an agreement was signed on the transfer of equipment. Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers are equipped with 12.7 mm NATO machine guns and corresponding ammunition. The transfer of equipment took place at the Adazi military base, where issues of defense cooperation between the two countries are discussed.

In addition to armored personnel carriers, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive spare parts, special repair tools, a mobile container-type repair workshop, and maintenance documentation. Repair kits for repairing combat damage are also provided.

Andris Spruds, Minister of Defense of Latvia, noted that the donation of Latvian-made equipment is a significant support for the defenders of Ukraine and will provide an opportunity to test the durability and capabilities of Latvian armored personnel carriers in real combat conditions.

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Specifications of the Patria 6x6 armored personnel carrier

The Patria 6x6 armored personnel carrier was developed in Finland, and serial production was established in Latvia. Starting in 2024, Defence Partnership Latvia will be able to manufacture up to 160 units of this equipment per year.

The total weight of the armored personnel carrier is about 24 tons, of which up to 8.5 tons is combat load. The Patria 6x6 can be equipped with a variety of weapons, including machine guns, 25/30 mm combat modules, or the Patria Nemo mortar system. The maximum speed of the armored personnel carrier is up to 100 km/h.