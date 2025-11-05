Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

On the evening of November 5, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the AFU.

In which regions have hostile UAVs been detected?

17:52 - it is reported that:

several UAVs in the north-west of the Kharkiv region, heading towards Poltava region;

UAVs in the south of the Kharkiv region, heading south;

UAVs in the south of the Sumy region, heading towards Kyrykivka;

several UAVs in the north of the Chernihiv region, heading towards Horodnia and Sedniv.

18:47 - Several new groups of UAVs heading north towards the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

18:50 - Threat of ballistic weapons use from the east.

Updated information

7:33 p.m.- A group of UAVs from Belgorod region was observed heading toward northern Kharkiv region.

8:15 p.m. - Reports indicate:

a UAV over the north-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region heading south;

a UAV in southern Kharkiv region heading for Izyum, Lozova and Krasnopavlivka;

a UAV in the Chuhuiv area heading west;

several UAV groups in central and southern Sumy region heading south;

multiple UAVs in northern Chernihiv region heading toward Sedniv and Mena.

8:16 p.m. - Enemy tactical aviation activity has been detected on the north-eastern axis. There is a threat of the use of aviation strike assets against frontline regions.

8:16 p.m. - KABs reported over Sumy region.

Updated information

8:28 p.m. - KABs have been reported over Sumy region.

8:46 p.m. - KABs reported over Donetsk region.

9:08 p.m.- Ukraine's Air Force reports:

a UAV in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Chaplyne;

a UAV in northern Donetsk region heading for Dobropillia;

a UAV in southern Kharkiv region heading for Izyum and Lozova;

several UAV groups in northern and central Kharkiv region heading south;

several UAVs in eastern Poltava region heading for Karlivka;

multiple UAV groups in eastern and southern Sumy region heading toward Okhtyrka and Lebedyn;

a UAV in northern Chernihiv region heading east.

9:10 p.m. - A UAV from the south was observed heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

9:30 p.m. - A group of UAVs from Belgorod region was observed heading for the north-eastern part of Kharkiv region.

9:43 p.m. - Near the coast of Odesa region, a hostile reconnaissance UAV — possibly acting as an observer for enemy strike assets — was detected. Interception assets have been deployed to engage and shoot it down.

Be careful and stay in safe places

See more: Russia attacked with missiles and 130 UAVs: 92 targets destroyed, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS